VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders come up big on senior night

Thursday was one big celebration for the Coffee County Central volleyball program.

And the Lady Raiders put a cherry on top with a district win.

Coffee County dominated the fourth set to close out Warren County 3-1, ending a night that celebrated alumni, seniors and coach Andrew Taylor’s 300th career win, which came on Monday at Stewarts Creek.

CHS won 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-9 in a match heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

The Lady Pioneers pushed the issue with a win in the second set and had the third set tied 17-17. But Coffee County pulled away behind a couple of big kills from Kurry Neel and Anna Johnson to win the third set, then put a spanking on Warren County in the fourth set, taking a 13-1 lead and an eventual 25-9 win while substituting liberally.

Neel led CHS at the net with 12 impressive kills and Camry Moss and Gia Perez each added 7. Moss added 7 digs on the back row and Johnson had 5 blocks in the middle.

The Lady Raiders are now 15-11 on the year and complete their district schedule 7-1. The win was also Coffee County’s 8th consecutive regular-season win (excluding tournament games).

CHS will wrap the regular season on the road next Wednesday at Grundy County. The district tournament will start Oct. 4.

