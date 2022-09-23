Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders come up big on senior night

Published

CHS seniors Anna Johnson (right) and Kurry Neel (left) celebrate a point Thursday night against Warren County. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio.)

Thursday was one big celebration for the Coffee County Central volleyball program.

And the Lady Raiders put a cherry on top with a district win.

Coffee County dominated the fourth set to close out Warren County 3-1, ending a night that celebrated alumni, seniors and coach Andrew Taylor’s 300th career win, which came on Monday at Stewarts Creek.

CHS won 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-9 in a match heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Pioneers pushed the issue with a win in the second set and had the third set tied 17-17. But Coffee County pulled away behind a couple of big kills from Kurry Neel and Anna Johnson to win the third set, then put a spanking on Warren County in the fourth set, taking a 13-1 lead and an eventual 25-9 win while substituting liberally.

Neel led CHS at the net with 12 impressive kills and Camry Moss and Gia Perez each added 7. Moss added 7 digs on the back row and Johnson had 5 blocks in the middle.

The Lady Raiders are now 15-11 on the year and complete their district schedule 7-1. The win was also Coffee County’s 8th consecutive regular-season win (excluding tournament games).

CHS will wrap the regular season on the road next Wednesday at Grundy County. The district tournament will start Oct. 4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Camry Moss
Kurry Neel
Olivia Moss & Abby Clark
Zowee Dillard

Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022