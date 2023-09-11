Connect with us

VOLLEYBALL: Dream for Weave Southern Slam to bring 20 teams to Manchester Saturday

Coffee County Central volleyball program will welcome 19 other teams to Manchester this Saturday, Sept. 16, for the second annual Dream for Weave Southern Slam Tournament.

A portion of tournament proceeds will go to the Dream for Weave Foundation. Founded in 2020 in honor of late WMSR Thunder Radio sports director Dennis Weaver, the Dream for Weave Foundation (501c3) has given back $40,000 to area athletes in the form of college and tech school scholarships, as well as helping student athletes in need.

“The foundation is so grateful to coach Andrew Taylor and the Lady Raiders for including the foundation in their tournament,” said Josh Peterson, Dream for Weave Foundation Treasurer. “The smallest of contributions can go a long way when it comes to helping a student athletes buy cleates or assisting with a camp fee or whatever area of need we are able to help with.”

Teams will be traveling to Manchester from as far away as Nashville, Lawrenceburg and Kentucky. In total there will be 20 teams including Coffee County. There will be five courts of volleyball – two at Coffee County Central, two at Coffee Middle School (main gym and Aux gym) and Westwood Middle School.

Coffee County will be in Pool A with Cascade, South Warren, Ky., and Grundy County.

The Lady Raiders pool-play scheduled is as follows (all matches at CHS):

9 a.m. Coffee County vs. Cascade

11 a.m.: Coffee County vs. South Warren Ky

1 p.m.: Coffee County vs. Grundy County

Tournament play starts at 3:30 p.m. with championships set for 6:30 p.m. Area volleyball fans are encouraged to come out and watch a good day of volleyball and support the program.

Coffee County Central is located at 100 Red Raider Drive, Coffee Middle School at 3063 Woodbury Highway and Westwood Middle located at 505 Taylor St. in Manchester.

