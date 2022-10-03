Volleyball district tournament Thursday in Fayetteville

Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team has been on a mission this fall for a fourth consecutive district championship.

Thursday we will learn if that mission will be completed.

Winners of 3 straight district titles and 36 of their last 37 district matches, all targets are firmly on the Lady Raiders Thursday in the District 8-3A volleyball tournament in Fayetteville.

The Lady Raiders will take on Warren County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln County High School. CHS beat Warren County twice this year, 3-0 and 3-1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The winner of that semi-final match will take on the winner of Lincoln County and either Shelbyville or Franklin County in a championship match at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln County beat the Lady Raiders 3-0 back on Aug. 25, breaking a 30-match district win streak. Coffee County avenged that loss with a 3-0 win Sept. 13 in Manchester.

The top two teams will advance to the region tournament next week. CHS enters the tournament with a 16-11 record overall, 7-1 in district play.