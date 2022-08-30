Connect with us

VOLLEYBALL: Coffee Middle takes round one over Westwood

Published

Hayleigh Harris (Photo by Holly Petereson)

The first of two matchups between Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle went to the Lady Raiders Monday night.

The crosstown showdown took place at Joel Vinson Gymnasium but there was no home court advantage – Coffee Middle cruised to a 2-0 victory, winning 25-10 and 25-18.

THIS MATCH WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Westwood actually led the first set 3-1 but CMS went on a tear, rattling off a 21-2 run at one point behind strong serving from Lorelai Rodriguez and others to take a 22-5 lead and eventually a 25-10 win.

Westwood hung tough in the second set, keeping the set tied at 10-10 before Cara Newlin went on a tear at the service line to put CMS up 18-11 and essentially put the match out of reach.

The Lady Raiders improve to 11-3 win the win. Both teams will meet against Sept. 19 at Coffee Middle School.

Rocket 8th grader Paisley Dyer goes for a kill Monday night, Aug. 29, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine
