VOLLEYBALL: Coffee Middle takes JV and varsity conference titles

Published

The Coffee Middle volleyball team poses with its CTC championship trophy Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Coffee Middle School volleyball went to South Franklin Saturday and returned home with all the hardware.

The Lady Raiders won the junior varsity CTC tournament championship, then turned around to with the varsity CTC tournament championship.

In JV play, the Lady Raiders beat South Franklin in the quarterfinals, Warren County in the semi-finals then dropped North Franklin for the championship.

In varsity, the Lady Raiders beat Warren County 2-1 in the semi-finals, then edged past Tullahoma 2-1 in a nail biter. CMS dropped the first set to the Cats 23-25, then won 25-23 before winning the decisive third set 15-12.

Hayleigh Harris, Isabelle Saner and Adalyn Clark were named CTC all-conference

The Lady Raiders will move on to the area tournament this week.

From left, Hayleigh Harris, Isabelle Saner and Adalyn Clark were named CTC all tournament.
The Coffee Middle Junior Varsity volleyball team poses with its first place trophy after winning the CTC JV tournament Saturday at South Franklin.

