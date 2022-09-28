VOLLEYBALL: Coffee Middle sweeps Tullahoma for CTC title

Coffee Middle School volleyball Lady Raiders beat Warren County in the semi-finals and then swept rival Tullahoma 2-0 to claim the 2022 Central Tennessee Conference Championship Tuesday afternoon at North Middle.

The win caps a 16-5 season for CMS that saw the Lady Raiders settle for second place in the CTC regular season only to surge into a championship team in the finals Tuesday evening.

Three different Lady Raiders were named all-conference: Mallory Pack (libero), Hayleigh Harris (setter) and Danni Hillis (outside hitter).