Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders made quick work of South Franklin Monday in Manchester – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. (click here to listen to the replay).

Coffee Middle swept the match 2-0 (best of 3), 25-13, 25-9.

The win completes the season sweep of the Lady Trojans four sets to none.

The Lady Raiders improve to 12-4 overall, 8-2 in CTC play with the win. They will host White County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.