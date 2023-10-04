Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

VOLLEYBALL: Coffee County run of district title appearances ends at 11

Published

Gracie Campbell

The breaks never seemed to go Coffee County’s way all season.

And that held true in the opening round of the district tournament Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders lost to Columbia 0-3, dropping all three sets in incredibly tough fashion: 24-26, 24-26 and 23-25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Never been involved in anything like that,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor. “It has been that kind of year.”

The loss eliminates the Lady Raiders from the postseason. It also snaps an impressive run of 11 straight years of Lady Raider volleyball reaching the district championship game and the region tournament.

Rylee Clark led the Lady Raiders at the service line with 4 of the team’s 12 aces against the Lions Tuesday. Savannah Cooper, Zowee Dillard, Madison Pruitt and Lilee Scott all served up a pair of aces.

Dillard led CHS in kills with 5 and pitched in 3 digs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023