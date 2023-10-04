VOLLEYBALL: Coffee County run of district title appearances ends at 11

The breaks never seemed to go Coffee County’s way all season.

And that held true in the opening round of the district tournament Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders lost to Columbia 0-3, dropping all three sets in incredibly tough fashion: 24-26, 24-26 and 23-25.

“Never been involved in anything like that,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor. “It has been that kind of year.”

The loss eliminates the Lady Raiders from the postseason. It also snaps an impressive run of 11 straight years of Lady Raider volleyball reaching the district championship game and the region tournament.

Rylee Clark led the Lady Raiders at the service line with 4 of the team’s 12 aces against the Lions Tuesday. Savannah Cooper, Zowee Dillard, Madison Pruitt and Lilee Scott all served up a pair of aces.

Dillard led CHS in kills with 5 and pitched in 3 digs.