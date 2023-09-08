Connect with us

VOLLEYBALL: Coffee County drops tough 5 set match to Tullahoma

Published

Gracie Campbell. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County fell behind 8-0 in the decisive fifth set to Tullahoma Thursday. But the Lady Raiders clawed back and pulled to within one point at 14-13 – but the Lady Cats closed the game with kill from Isabella Lidstrom to win three sets to two.

It was certainly a disapointing loss for the CHS Lady Raiders on what was a back-and-forth night that you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. (listen to this replay by clicking here).

Coffee County dropped the first set 25-18 and never tied or led throughout. But then bounced back to win sets two and three 25-23 and 25-18, respectively. Coffee County led the fourth set 15-13, but Tullahoma pushed ahead at 18-17 and never gave up the lead despite Coffee County pulling to within two on a pair of occasions. The Cats went on to win the fourth set 25-21 and the 5th 15-13.

The Lady Raiders spread out production throughout the night. Of 31 team kills – Zowee Dilard had 9 and Rylee Clark 6. Clark also served two aces and had a dig.

Dillard was everywhere on the back row for CHS, earning 14 digs. Madison Pruitt and Gracie Campbell each had 13. Pruitt led the team in aces with 3 and assists with 21.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Gadsden, Alabama this weekend for a tournament.

