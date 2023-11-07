Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Visit the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas

Published

8 inches

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee invite you to celebrate the holiday season with Christmas at the Tennessee Residence. The Tennessee Residence will be decorated for Christmas and open for public tours on Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 10.

The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “Heaven and Nature Sing,” will portray the larger-than-life magic that we experience in the delight and merriment of the holiday season, the beauty of Tennessee’s natural landscapes, and the joy of the coming of Christ and the salvation of the world.

Families, individuals and groups are welcome to register for a tour of Tennessee’s home that is sure to bring all the delight and merriment of the holiday season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Self-guided tours are available at the Tennessee Residence during the dates and times indicated on the event sign up page. Tour reservations are required.

For more information click below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tennessee-residence-2023-christmas-tours-heaven-and-nature-sing-tickets-673326927967?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0C2bJMJue-dK2XrlNm5AIJaKVDWDNW1-E2mmGo-3CAN30pJkD_S3I9Eyo

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023