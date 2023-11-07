Visit the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee invite you to celebrate the holiday season with Christmas at the Tennessee Residence. The Tennessee Residence will be decorated for Christmas and open for public tours on Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 10.

The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “Heaven and Nature Sing,” will portray the larger-than-life magic that we experience in the delight and merriment of the holiday season, the beauty of Tennessee’s natural landscapes, and the joy of the coming of Christ and the salvation of the world.

Families, individuals and groups are welcome to register for a tour of Tennessee’s home that is sure to bring all the delight and merriment of the holiday season.

Self-guided tours are available at the Tennessee Residence during the dates and times indicated on the event sign up page. Tour reservations are required.

For more information click below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tennessee-residence-2023-christmas-tours-heaven-and-nature-sing-tickets-673326927967?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0C2bJMJue-dK2XrlNm5AIJaKVDWDNW1-E2mmGo-3CAN30pJkD_S3I9Eyo