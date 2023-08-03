Virginia Sue Loftis was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023. She was born on December 3rd, 1940. She was 82 years old. She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence V. Couch Sr. and mother, Mary Brunner Couch. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Clarence Couch Jr., Freddie Couch, Mary Baxter, and Laura Bentley. Virginia Sue Loftis was known by many names in her lifetime. She was known as Virginia Sue, Sue, Momma, Granny Sue, Ms. Sue, Sue Boo, and Susie Q. Of all the names she was known by, Momma was the one that brought her the most joy. She is Momma to five beautiful children that she lived this earthly life for. She is preceded in death by two of those beautiful children, Jack Gann III and Danita Sue Taylor. She is survived by three of those beautiful children, Terry Cargile (Clarence) of Dublin, GA, Cam Darden (Tommy) of Tullahoma, and Greg Gann of Tullahoma. She is known as Granny Sue by her eight grandchildren: Max Trail Jr. (Rhonda), Tabitha Sehorne (Tyler), Laurence Cargile (Sunni), Daniel Trail (Kari), Riley Darden, Macy Gann, Maleah Gann, and Mason Gann. Her greatgrandchildren, Ellie Sehorne, Emmie Sehorne, and Raylan Trail were so very precious to her. At the age of eighteen months, Ms. Sue contracted polio. From that point on, Ms. Sue faced many challenges in this life. Although she faced much adversity and challenges, she never lost sight of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed life in and through Him. When visiting her home, you would find her listening to Pastor John Hagee, Pastor Charles Stanley, reading her bible that never left her side, singing songs of praise to her Savior such as “It is Well with My Soul” and “How Great Though Art,” or gardening and canning. Her last three words were, “I love you.” She loved absolutely everyone she met like Jesus. She broke bread like Jesus. She made sure her children’s bellies were full even if it meant hers wasn’t. She fed others that she didn’t know and fed those that hurt her- that is just who she was. Instead of spanking, grounding, or other forms of punishment when her children were young, she read them Bible verses. She told them when they saw a cardinal (red bird) to tell Jesus you loved him. She consistently reminded them to remove the word hate from their mouths. Her favorite Scripture was the 23rd Psalm. Because she knew her Jesus so well, she entrusted her life and the lives around her to him. She was a prayer warrior until her Savior called her home. The seeds she planted on this earthly ground will continue to be watered and nurtured and grow great fruit because of her submission and obedience to her Lord, Jesus Christ. The family will warmly welcome visitors on Sunday, August 6th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral home in Tullahoma. Her celebration of life service will be held on Monday, August 7th, at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home as well. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.