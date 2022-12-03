Connect with us

News

Vinson has CHS jersey retired at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium

Published

Bella Vinson poses in front of her jersey display in the entry way of Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium Friday night, Dec. 2, 2022. -- Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Over a four-year span, the Coffee County community watched Bella Vinson lead the Lady Raiders to 107 wins, hit game winning shots and create countless memories inside of Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

Now her jersey will hang there forever.

Vinson’s game-worn #23 jersey was retired Friday night before the Lady Raiders played Tullahoma. It is not prominently displayed in the entryway of the school’s gym.

Bella Vinson walks to see her jersey display Friday night, Dec. 2, 2022. Pictured are, from left, CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope, Matt Vinson and Bella Vinson.

“I was blown away (by this),” said Vinson. “I didn’t know what to expect. I’m just so, so grateful for everyone who put this together. It turned out so good. “

Between 2017-2021, Vinson amassed 2,113 points – which is the most all time for a Coffee County basketball player, male or female. She also holds the program’s all-time rebounds record at 862.

Those are accomplishments Vinson didn’t foresee when she started her high school career.

“Coming in, coach (Joe Pat Cope) always told me I was going to have to be that player and step up for us to win,” explained Vinson. “I want to win, so I just did whatever it took to win and I guess that’s just how it ended up. “

Currently as a sophomore starter for the Lipscomb Bisons, Vinson is averaging 12.5 points per game and 4 rebounds per game.

Pregame video packge for Bella Vinson jersey retirement.
