Vincent Turner Named Athletic Director at Motlow State 

Vincent Turner

Motlow State Community College is thrilled to announce Vincent Turner as its new Athletic Director, effective Sept. 1.

Turner comes to Motlow from Delta College, a NJCAA Division II school in Michigan, where he was head men’s basketball coach. Before his time at Delta, Turner was the head boys basketball coach at Northwest High School in Clarksville. During his 20 years of coaching basketball, Turner has had stops at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Fredrick Douglass High School, and Wayne County Community College.

“I’m happy and blessed to be a part of the Motlow family,” said Turner. “I’m determined to make every student-athlete’s time at Motlow an experience they will cherish forever. We will win each day in the classroom, on the field or court, on our campuses, and in the community.

“A few changes will have to take place to keep pace with the rising costs of supporting our student-athletes. Our costs have increased dramatically in the last couple of years, especially travel and accommodations.”

The first two home soccer matches, Sept. 16 & 18, feature free admission with donations accepted. After those two games, Motlow will charge $6 for admittance to all home athletic events. Children under ten will be admitted free. Motlow students, faculty, and staff get free admission with a Motlow ID.

Turner was born in Detroit, but with his father in the military, he was raised between military bases in Detroit and Clarksville. After high school in Clarksville, he played for Lake Kelly at Austin Peay State University before transferring to finish his bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan.

He is married to Heather Turner, and they have four beautiful children: India, Jazmin, Vincent, Jr., and Tyee, and five grandchildren. He enjoys family time and playing golf and is a proud Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity member.

Turner will be introduced to the community when Motlow opens its new soccer field this Saturday. The Bucks, winners of four straight and ranked in the NJCAA Top 20 poll, will host Spartanburg Methodist from South Carolina at 5 p.m. on the Moore County campus.

Follow the Bucks online at MotlowSports.com and @motlowsports.

