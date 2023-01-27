Victoria Lynn Smith of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence at the age of 66. No services are scheduled.

A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late James T and Barbara Jean Stamper Smith. She enjoyed fishing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James T Smith II. She is survived by brother, Jaun Smith (Julie) of Burnsville, NC.

