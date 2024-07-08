Police release name of Sunday drowning victim

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have released the name of the drowning victim recovered from Normandy Lake.

The deceased has been identified as Hunter Smithson, age 28, of Manchester. Mr. Smithson was a 2014 graduate of Coffee County Central High School, where he played football and baseball.

According to CCSD officials, deputies were called to meet with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) at the Fire Lake area of Normandy Lake at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024.

TWRA located the body of a white male floating in the water. Investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.