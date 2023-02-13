Vicky Sue (Perry) Gainey of Murfreesboro, TN passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday February 2, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father in law William Gainey and her mother Brenda Perry and granddaughter Madison Hardin. She is survived by husband Brad Gainey, her father Bill Perry, her brother Stevie Perry, her daughter Jamie Hardin and Emily Carrozza, her grandchildren and many family members.

A celebration of life will be held with a graveside service by Pastor Billy Robison on February 19, 2023 at Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 3pm.