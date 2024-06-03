Vicki Rae Neff of Normandy Tennessee, passed from this life on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at her residence at the age of 57. The family has chosen cremation with no services being planned at this time.

Vicki is the daughter of Fred R. Neff of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Janice N. Sherrow Marx of Normandy, Tennessee. She is a high school graduate of Franklin County High School and was a definite homebody. She loved her job and loved being in the country. She especially loved going to the lake and spending time in the sunshine.

Along with her parents, she is survived by one son, Tyler Albers of Cincinnati, Ohio, and one sister, Teri (Tim) Neff of Normandy.

Vicki was preceded in death by one daughter, Brittany Albers in 1995.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.