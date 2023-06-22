Vicki Annette Thomas Gilley, age 79, passed from this life on the afternoon of Saturday, June 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Ms. Gilley was born on October 9,1943 and was the daughter of Samual Clyde Thomas (b.1907 – d.1966) and Katie Mai Gregory Thomas (b.1913 – d. 2004), both of Manchester. She was preceded in death by both parents and her husband, Bobby Garrel Gilley (b.1936 – d. 2011) and daughter Beti Lou Ellen Gilley (b.1963 – d.1985) both of Manchester. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Horace “Claude” Thomas of Wartrace, TN, James (Bub) Henry Thomas of Pleasant View, TN, Jack Lee Thomas of Manchester, TN, & George Michael (Mikey) Thomas of Wartrace, TN. In addition she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Thomas Deal of Lyles, TN, and Thelma Jean Thomas Warren of Smyrna, TN. She is survived by daughters Pamela Jean Gilley Campbell (b.1967, m. Paul Eugene Campbell), Bobbi Danyel Gilley (b.1974), Kandy Annette Gilley (b.1977), and Robert French Gilley (b.1980). She is also survived by daughter-in-law and caregiver, Shonta Schwey Gilley. She is survived by the following grandchildren; Thomas Lance Campbell, Victoria Nicole Campbell Chester, step grandchildren, Paul Eugene Campbell Jr., and Joshua Adam Campbell, Keelie Shea Hillis, Olivia Danyel Hillis, Benjamin Connor Shemwell, Jackson Oliver Shemwell, Hayes Matthew Shemwell, James Pierce Mueller, Robert (Robbie) French Gilley II, Sydney Shirae Gilley, and Alexa Marie Gilley. Ms.Gilley is survived by the following great-grandchildren: Bradley Campbell, Carson and Addison Chester, Dylan Kimbril and Macie Campbell, Anders and Rhodes Campbell. Ms. Gilley is survived by one sister and best friend, Margaret Virginia Thomas Lewis of LaVergne, TN. Ms. Gilley grew up in the Panhandle and Noah Community. She was a graduate of Manchester Central High School and a member of the Class of 1962. She resided for a short time in Nashville, TN, and spent the remainder of her life in Manchester, TN. Ms. Gilley began a career in cosmetology and opened up a beauty shop on the square in Manchester in 1963, The Beauty Box. It was there in the back of her beauty shop that she began handling the accounting for G & T Steel, a business her husband and brothers started in the mid to late 1960’s. Ms. Gilley and her husband, Bob, would later open Gilley Construction Inc.(1969), Concrete Steel Erectors Inc. (1974), and Gilley Steel Corp. (1989). She would go on to be President of Gilley Construction that became one of the first woman owned businesses in the state of Tennessee that placed thousands of tons of rebar throughout Tennessee and the Southeast for several decades. Her company built landmarks such as: the Tennessee Titans/ Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena, the Gateway Bridge, 505 Church St. 52 story tower, the Bridgestone Tower, The Joseph Hotel, The Asurion Building, Sobro Apartment Building and many bridges that stretched across the states of Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. She worked in this capacity for 60 plus years and employed numerous men from this area. She dedicated her life to her business and to her children. During this time, Ms. Gilley opened a tanning salon; Double G Tanning, Victoria’s Uniques Gifts alongside her daughters, and crafted her own ceramic business. She loved her crafts and made flower arrangements and wreaths for friends and family. She also had a love for playing slot machines and doing scratch offs, as she often was a winner. Ms. Gilley and her husband coached softball for many years and developed relationships with many young athletes during this experience. This love of sports continued on throughout the athletic careers of their children and grandchildren, as they sponsored many athletes and events over their lifetime. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bob and Vicki Gilley Scholarship Fund through Coffee County Bank or to the North Coffee Partners in Education Fund at 6790 Murfreesboro Hwy., Manchester. Visitation will be held on Thursday June, 22nd from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, June 23rd from 11:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will commence at 3:00 p.m. and entombment at Rose Hill Cemetery following the service. The Family would like to thank the following special caregivers: Jerri Hevenar, Rita Marcom, Sandra Floyd and Cambridge Howard for your love and support throughout her extended illness. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gilley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com