News

Vice Mayor Speaks on OSF Bridge

Published

At a September 5, 2023 Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting, the City of Manchester failed to pass a resolution (sponsored by Alderman Anderson) to the State of Tennessee communicating that Manchester and it’s citizens want to keep the green bridge (the Prat Truss Bridge) at Old Stone Fort State Park intact and in it’s current location over the Duck River. Steve Bouldin, member of the “Save Our Old Stone Fort Bridge Group” was interviewed on Thunder Radio’s program, “Connecting Coffee County” and said that the group was frustrated over the non-passage of the resolution. Bouldin expressly named Vice Mayor Messick as not supporting the resolution.

Vice Mayor Mark Messick has since told Thunder Radio his views on the movement to save the Pratt Truss Bridge at Old Stone State Park.

Here is what Vice Mayor Messick had to say:

Find Vice Mayor Messick’s complete interview in podcast form on Spotify. Search for Thunder Radio and “Connecting Coffee County” for his September 15th interview.

