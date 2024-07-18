VIAM earns top 10 designation as Tennessee Flagship Industry Partner Award from TDOE, nominated by Coffee County Schools

As part of the annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Institute, recently, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the 49 work-based learning (WBL) employers named a Tennessee Flagship Industry Partner for their contributions and partnerships with local school districts across the state.

Nominated by school districts across the state, Tennessee Flagship Industry Partners are employers whose partnerships with their local school districts have significantly improved student outcomes. Nomination criteria included having a WBL program that provides students with a seamless transition into postsecondary and/or the workforce, full-time employment opportunities for students upon high school graduation, employment for students with disabilities, a Tennessee Certified Pre-Apprenticeship or Registered Apprenticeship program, among others.

“Work-based learning is an integral part of Career and Technical Education that works to equip all students for success after high school,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “We applaud all the Tennessee Flagship Industry Partners for prioritizing their local districts, schools, and the workforce by offering students experiences that develop employable skills for high-demand, high-skill careers.”

The selection process for the Tennessee Flagship Industry Partners is based on the cumulative, quantitative impact each employer has on elementary, middle, and high school students through a variety of employment readiness activities, including pre-apprenticeships, registered apprenticeships, and seamless postsecondary and workforce transitions.

Mr. Richard Skipper, Director of CTE the program at Coffee County Central High School will share more about this as our interview guest on “Connecting Coffee County” on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 3PM, here on Thunder Radio.

Keith Hayes, CEO of VIAM told Thunder Radio about the win-win situation he sees this partnership VIAM has with Coffee County Central High School:

