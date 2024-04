Friday, April 18, 2024, VIAM Manufacturing held a special event noting their 25 years in business. VIAM is the #1 global supplier of automotive OEM floor mats – including carpet mats, all-weather mats and 3D-molded floor liners.

Long term employees were honored at the event.

VIAM is located at 87 Park Tower Drive in Manchester.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.