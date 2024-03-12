VFW post 10904 to host Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Dinner 

Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 plans to host its 7th annual Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Dinner on Thursday, March 28th at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Membership in VFW is not required: this event is open to all veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict period (November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975), as well as their spouse or other family member.

Doors open at 5 PM. A special, complimentary dinner will be served at 6 PM. Howard Thompson, First Lieutenant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Special guest speaker will be Jimmie W. Spencer from the Vietnam War Commemoration in Washington, DC. Also, the Bob Hope USO tour from 1967 will be shown.

Registration is required as seating is limited to 100 guests. To register, contact VFW Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836 or email flygal46@yahoo.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Those in attendance will enjoy inspiring stories and receive useful information. This annual event is just one way that members of VFW Post 10904 can tell our Vietnam Veterans “thank you for your service, and welcome home”.