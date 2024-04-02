VFW Post 10904 Honors Vietnam Era Veterans

Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 hosted its 7th annual Vietnam-era Veterans Honors Dinner on Thursday, March 28th at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. The event was open to all veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict period (November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975), as well as their spouse or other family member.

Howard Thompson, First Lieutenant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, served as Master of Ceremonies and read a letter from Citizen of South Vietnam about American soldiers that served in Vietnam. Here is a portion of that letter:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.