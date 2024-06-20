VFW Post 10904 Helps Support Students with a Veterans Project

VFW Post 10904, in Manchester, frequently partners with schools and/or students with projects and programs. Recently, VFW Post 10904, provided some help in several ways to Riverdale High School students, when they reached out for help.

Riverdale High School, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met at the beginning of the school year in 2023, they had a concern of suicide rates and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) among the Veteran population. They decided to focus on Veterans and to learn more about their sacrifices, try to understand their way of life, build a bridge between teenagers and Veterans and show Veterans support and encouragement.

In November 2022, the students received a grant from Nashville Area Association of Family & Consumer Sciences to make fleece blankets, holiday wreaths and crafts with the Veterans at the Tennessee Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, TN.

Then from 6-10 November 2023, the students gave the Veterans at their school, coffee travel mugs with gift certificates from the cafeteria and Spear Gear from their school food store. They also made a presentation that was played for the school about the Veteran staff, with their military photos and their branch of service.

On 7 and 8 November 2023, Staff Sergeant, Brittany Gronsky and Specialist First Class, Kenneth Weichert, spoke about goal setting, personal mission statements and the new fitness program called GRIT that he had written for the National Guard. He wrote, “GRIT is a course that helps Guardsmen optimize human performance through physical, mental, nutritional, spiritual, and sleep readiness training. The results are intended to improve Army Combat Fitness Test scores, reduce BMI, increase morale, and take back to their units.”. He later returned with MRE’s (Meals Ready to Eat) for the students to taste test, which they enjoyed.

On 9 February 2024, the students made an anonymous survey with questions about PTSD and Suicide and how teens can contribute and help with the mental health and encourage Veterans. Kimberly King, Commander of VFW Post 10904 in Manchester, TN, was notified about the project, and sent the survey out to her post members.

The students were excited with the outstanding participation from the Veterans in her Post. After reading the survey answers, the students had a much better understanding of PTSD and how Veterans think and feel.

On 22-22 March, there were 2 teams that competed in the FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga, TN, with this service project.

One team of three students, Adysen Segroves, Evie Harlan and Mary Puac-Perez, won 1st place Gold in the State and is now moving on to Nationals. The National Competition will be held in Seattle, Washington, from 29 Jun to 3 July 2024.

Sabrya Thomas also competed as she made a portfolio of the service project. She was awarded 2nd Place Gold and is also is advancing Nationals to compete this summer.

The students were fundraising to raise money for the Conference fees, travel and hotels. On 13 May, when the Manchester VFW heard of the need to raise funds for the National Leadership Conference, the post and members generously supported the club, competitors and advisors. The students were extremely thankful for the help they received from the Post and its members.

Here are some quotes from some of the students:

“I just want to say that the impact that the veterans and this project had on me is huge. It helped me realize that our heroes silently go through struggles that we did not even know about. It has made me more appreciative of my veterans and other veterans. It has given me such a positive impact on life that I have changed my perspective. I will forever be grateful for this project and the visit with the veterans. This project will forever be one of my favorites. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, Evie Harlan.”

Adysen Segroves said “The Veterans, this project and the VFW have helped boost confidence among our attitudes.”

Sabrya Thomas says “This project inspired me to get involved in the community and make a difference. As teenagers, we have the power to create a positive impact on society. I discovered that connecting with different generations is incredibly meaningful. Simply listening can be one of the most kind and impactful things we can do for others. It brought me so much joy to listen to the veterans, and I know it made them happy too!”

Mary Puac-Perez says “The VFW has made me understand the true meaning of a hero and what they have been through along with the outcomes and challenges of being a hero.

VFW has made me understand what they have done for our country and people and have received little appreciation. The project our group is doing is to increase appreciation among veterans and make the world understand what the veterans had to struggle with after saving our country mentally and physically.”