VFW Post 10904 Calendar of Events through March

The following are VFW Post 10904 events provided to Thunder Radio News by Commander Kimberly King.

1. Service for Marian Harris: First, the funeral for Marian Harris will be held this Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 am.

Address: Layne Funeral Home

182 Beersheba Street

Altamont, TN

Marian was our Auxiliary Chaplain and participated in many of our public events for many years.

2. VFW Monthly Meeting: Our next monthly meeting will be on Monday, January 9th with dinner being served at 6 pm followed by our meeting. The joint meeting usually starts around 6:30 to 6:45 pm, depending on how long those attending take to eat.

Please know that starting this month, we will have a $50 drawing. When you check in at the door, someone will give you a free ticket. The lucky winning ticket will be drawn during the joint meeting. We will be doing this each month with a special extra drawing quarterly. If you do not win the drawing on Monday, your ticket will still be entered into the quarterly drawing.

3. VFW District Meeting: For our Post officers and anyone who is interested, our VFW District meeting will be at our Post building Thursday, January, 26th.

Again, dinner will begin at 6 pm followed by the meeting at 7 pm. All are invited to join us and I would like to see as many of our Post officers to attend as possible.

4. Fundraiser Breakfast: Our Monthly VFW Fundraiser breakfast will be on Saturday, January 28th, from 7 to 9:30 am. All are welcome to attend or to join us in a wide variety of ways you can volunteer to help.

5. Annual Community VFW Awards Ceremony: Our annual Awards Ceremony will be at the Post on Monday, February 13th. There will be several awards given to students, teachers and several military support awards to individuals in our community. This is a fun evening for everyone, again with dinner at 6 pm.

6. Annual Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner: Our Annual Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner will be on Thursday, March 30th, starting at 6 pm.

For more information, contact Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836, or by

email: flygal46@yahoo.com