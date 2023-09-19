VFW Honorees on Patriot Day

A Patriot Day Ceremony was held on September 11th, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904, as a thank you to the Coffee County First Responders.
The VFW Post 10904 honored the following first responders:
Travis Bunch with Summitville Vol. Fire Dept.
Chase Alford with Manchester Police Dept.
Kenneth Spry with New Union Vol. Fire Dept.
Brandon Gunn with Coffee County EMS
Hickerson Volunteer Fire Dept.
Dustin Darnell, Coffee Co. Rescue Squad
and Captain Mark Reed, Manchester Fire and Rescue.
VFW Masters of Ceremonies:
George Chambers Jr. Vice CDR and Claude Morse, Judge Advocate.