Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

VFW Department of TN (State) Member of the Year Award Winner is James Dobson

Published

Jim Dobson

James Dobson has won the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Tennessee, Member of the Year award from Post 10904. He was selected over all other entries in the State. His nomination now moves to the national level for judging.

Criteria for this award is as follows:

“This award is intended to recognize a member in good standing of the Veterans of Foreign Wars who has been a member a minimum of one full membership year.  Award candidates holding any of the following elected or appointed offices during the award year, are not eligible (Specifically -Commander, QM, Adjutant, Service Officer or Chaplain). In addition, Past State Commanders and Past National Council members are ineligible from nomination.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The award is to recognize a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars who has exemplified in their actions and accomplishments, the true spirit of our Organization in serving the needs of their Post and Community, and who has dedicated themselves in a professional manner to addressing the Pillars of our Organization.”

James Dobson is Principal of Westwood Middle School in Manchester, he had this to say:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023