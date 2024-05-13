VFW Department of TN (State) Member of the Year Award Winner is James Dobson

James Dobson has won the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Tennessee, Member of the Year award from Post 10904. He was selected over all other entries in the State. His nomination now moves to the national level for judging.

Criteria for this award is as follows:

“This award is intended to recognize a member in good standing of the Veterans of Foreign Wars who has been a member a minimum of one full membership year. Award candidates holding any of the following elected or appointed offices during the award year, are not eligible (Specifically -Commander, QM, Adjutant, Service Officer or Chaplain). In addition, Past State Commanders and Past National Council members are ineligible from nomination.

The award is to recognize a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars who has exemplified in their actions and accomplishments, the true spirit of our Organization in serving the needs of their Post and Community, and who has dedicated themselves in a professional manner to addressing the Pillars of our Organization.”

James Dobson is Principal of Westwood Middle School in Manchester, he had this to say: