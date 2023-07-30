Connect with us

News

VFW Breakfast Fundraiser and Monthly Meeting in Manchester

Published

Press Release:

This Saturday, July 29th, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10904 is hosting their monthly VFW Breakfast Fundraiser at the Coffee County Veterans Building on 130 Shelton Road in Manchester, TN. The all-you-can-eat breakfast will run from 7 am to 9:30 am. Whether you want to enjoy a delicious breakfast or lend a helping hand, everyone is welcome to join. The funds raised from the event will go towards supporting veterans programs and charities.

The VFW members are usually done and out the door by 10:45 am, making it a great way to start your Saturday. Feel free to share this event with your friends and family on social media to spread the word.

In addition, the VFW Post 10904’s monthly meeting is scheduled for August 14th. The meeting will take place at the Coffee County Veterans Building. Dinner will be served at 6 pm, and the meeting will follow at around 7 pm. Special guest speaker Ken Delvillar will discuss prearranged funerals and share information on the topic.

The VFW is excited to welcome all veterans and supporters to the gathering. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow veterans and participate in meaningful discussions.

