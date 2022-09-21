VFW announces youth essay contest prizes grow as deadline approaches

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is pleased to announce that an additional $15,000 will be awarded to the top three national Voice of Democracy winners for the 2022-23 essay contest. The national first place scholarship prize has increased to $35,000; with second and third place national winners now receiving $21,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Deadlines for VFW’s annual youth scholarship contests are fast approaching. Entries for Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions must be received by a participating local VFW Post no later than Oct. 31st.

Dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of America, VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions help foster patriotism among today’s youth. The popular contests also promote friendly competition and reward success in the form of more than $3 million in combined scholarships at the local, state and national levels each year.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition is open to all 9th-12th grade students, with this year’s theme asking students: “Why is the Veteran Important?”

Annually, more than 25,000 students participate in the competition.

Open to eligible middle school students in grades 6-8, this year’s Patriot’s Pen essay theme asks students to reflect and expand on “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

Student entries must be submitted, along with a completed entry form, to Manchester’s VFW Post 10904 no later than October 31. More information is available on the VFW Post 10904 Facebook page; or by contacting Lamar Wilkie at thechief@glwilkie.com or (931) 952-3736.

To stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit our Facebook page and website at www.vfwpost10904.com