VFW All-American Post 10904

Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars was established in Tennessee in 1930, no other Tennessee Post had earned the coveted All-American Post designation three years in a row until 2021, when Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial VFW Post 10904 received its third consecutive award. Year over year, members of Manchester’s VFW shattered their own records and have just earned their sixth consecutive VFW National All-American Post award; their seventh consecutive VFW Tennessee’s All-State Post award; and their third consecutive VFW National Community Service Award for the State of Tennessee.

VFW’s All-American Post designation goes to top-performing VFW Posts globally to recognize those Posts achieving the absolute highest standards. These include providing support for veterans, their families, and the communities they serve. They are considered the very “best of the best”.

VFW Post 10904’s Commander, retired Navy Chief Kimberly King, told members, “All of you who performed community service and sent in your many reports are to be thanked for this amazing achievement… our Post reported more community service than any District in Tennessee. So, not only did we report and do the most community service but we outperformed entire Districts. That alone is amazing! At last count, our Post had reported over $750,000 in donations, mileage and hours of volunteer work. The miles and hours reported are converted into a dollar amount.”

The public is invited to help celebrate this historic achievement on Saturday, September 7. Details to follow.

For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit our Facebook page and website at www.vfwpost10904.com