Manchester’s Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 is planning to host Manchester’s fifth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square monuments.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 11 AM on Manchester Square. Jack Angelo, United States Air Force Senior Master Sergeant (Retired) and VFW Post 10904 member, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and guest speaker.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three parade entries: $250 first place; $150 second place; and $100 third place. The theme for this year’s parade is “Remembering World War II”. Registration deadline is November 8th and the registration form can be found on the VFW Post 10904 Facebook page or by contacting Kimberly King at (251) 554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com

Vendors are invited to set up booths, trailers, tables and tents as they wish. There is no fee or space assignment, so arrive early (around 8 AM) to secure the best location before roads are blocked off.

Additionally, the Coffee County Historical Society will open its museum to the public immediately after the ceremony. Located on the ground floor of the Courthouse, it will showcase a military-themed exhibit of Coffee County’s vital role in our nation’s defense: from area battles in the Civil War, to massive Camp Forrest where troops trained for Europe’s liberation in World War II, to the unique aerospace test facilities at Arnold Air Force Base today.

Additional information can be found at http://www.vfwpost10904.com