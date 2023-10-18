Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

Published

Manchester’s Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 is planning to host Manchester’s fifth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square monuments.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 11 AM on Manchester Square. Jack Angelo, United States Air Force Senior Master Sergeant (Retired) and VFW Post 10904 member, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and guest speaker.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three parade entries: $250 first place; $150 second place; and $100 third place. The theme for this year’s parade is “Remembering World War II”. Registration deadline is November 8th and the registration form can be found on the VFW Post 10904 Facebook page or by contacting Kimberly King at (251) 554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vendors are invited to set up booths, trailers, tables and tents as they wish. There is no fee or space assignment, so arrive early (around 8 AM) to secure the best location before roads are blocked off.

Additionally, the Coffee County Historical Society will open its museum to the public immediately after the ceremony. Located on the ground floor of the Courthouse, it will showcase a military-themed exhibit of Coffee County’s vital role in our nation’s defense: from area battles in the Civil War, to massive Camp Forrest where troops trained for Europe’s liberation in World War II, to the unique aerospace test facilities at Arnold Air Force Base today.

Additional information can be found at http://www.vfwpost10904.com 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023