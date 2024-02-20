Verne Andrew Carlisle, age 84, was carried by Heavenly Angels into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 17, 2024. He was surrounded by his family prior to his flight. He booked his flight in 1970 when he was saved by God’s amazing grace and became a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Paulette Carlisle; daughter, Michelle (Stephen) George of Manchester; three grandchildren, Chase Carlisle Wells of Murfreesboro, Robert (Susan) George of Nashville, and Stephanie George of Manchester; four great grandchildren, Keith Carlisle Wells, Remington Clark Cargile, Andrew Brady George and Mary Clark George; two brothers-in-law, Joe Banks of Manchester and Chris Boswell of Kingston; three sisters-in-law, Carol (Tom) Allen of Manchester, Dara (Alex) Kelso of Nashville, and Leisa Boswell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved cat, Pooh.

He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jeffery Verne Carlisle of Manchester; father and mother, Verlon and Lucille Carlisle of Manchester; sister, Verna Banks; nephew, Michael Banks; sister-in-law, Jackie Lusk of Nashville; father and mother-in-law, Tommy and Elsie Boswell of Tullahoma.

Mr. Carlisle worked in construction for over 65 years. When he retired, he was a superintendent of Sain Construction Company in Manchester. Among the many projects he worked on included: the old Coffee County Jail, Bridgestone, Yorozu, Kasai, Forest Mill Church of Christ, Marshall County Jail, University of Tennessee Space Institute, Middle Tennessee State University and the Coffee County Health Department. During this time, he was a mentor to many carpenters and other construction tradesmen. He and his brother-in-law, Joe Banks, owned and operated B & C Construction Company and built a number of homes in the Manchester area.

His family was the most important thing to him and he loved them and took care of them well. He was always worrying about them even up until the day of his death. He loved fishing, but he enjoyed eating them more. He loved bird hunting and also gardening. He was always working on how to grow the biggest tomatoes and he did so every year. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and he loved University of Tennessee football. He loved music and played guitar and bass. He even designed and crafted his own guitar.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Bouldin officiating. Burial will take place at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Jason Beatty, 2668 Ragsdale Road, Manchester, TN 37355.

The family would like to express a complete and heartfelt thanks fort he excellent care he received at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Emergency Room Staff, their Personal Care Unit including the doctors, nurses, techs, respiratory staff, speech therapy, and the cleaning staff. They all went above and beyond to make sure our loved one and our family had the best care and comfort. We are truly thankful for each and every one. His nurse, Nicole, will forever hold a permanent place in our hearts. Special thanks for Legacy Nursing Home, Adoration Hospice, and Compassus Hospice.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carlisle family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com