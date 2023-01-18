Mrs. Verna Jean Stapler, age 60, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Stapler was born in Chicago, IL, to her late parents Oscar “Pop” Miller and Ruby Jean Kilgore Miller. She was a homemaker for many years and took pride in taking care of her family and home. Mrs. Stapler and her husband James were both members of Estill Springs Church of God. She loved to shop and buy gifts for others all the time and had a giving personality. Mrs. Stapler loved her family ferociously and was their mama bear. She loved with all her heart, especially her great nephew and grandbabies, and had a great sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, brother, Billy Wayne Miller (Tammy); sister, Pamela Barley; nephew, Mikey Miller; granddaughter Skie Isabella Blue Rollins and several other siblings and extended family.

Mrs. Stapler is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Stapler; son, Marshall Stapler II; daughters, Melissa Jean Stapler and Loretta Dawn (William Patrick) Rollins; niece, Raven Miller; brother Ricky “Red” Miller; granddaughter, Larissa Dawn Rollins; nephew, Randy Travis (Andrea) Fultz and their son, Asher Fultz; and several other nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with Pastor Glenn Thomas and Rev. Don Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.