Mr. Vergil Jackson, age 88 of Manchester, was born in Moulton, AL, on September 19, 1934, to the late Johnnie and Arrie Jackson. Before his retirement, he was the custodian at the Tullahoma High School. Mr. Jackson was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester, and he enjoyed watching tennis, spending time with his grandchildren, and watching family members at sporting events.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his wife, Juliette Jackson, who passed away in 2012, and his two brothers, Winford and Jesse Jackson. He is survived by his sons, Marcus Jackson and his wife, Cynthia, and Sidney Bustion and his wife, Shelly; daughters, Miyoshi Thomas and her husband, James, and Gladys Langford and her husband, Bill; four grandchildren, Abram and Avery Jackson, and Karim and Zoe Bustion; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Jackson will be conducted on Wednesday, March 15 at 12 Noon at the First Missionary Church in Manchester, with Robert McClean and Glen Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Cypress Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 AM on Wednesday until time of service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 325 Saint Clair St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

