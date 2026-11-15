Vera Louise Miller, age 89, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, November 12, 2026, at her residence.

Mrs. Miller was born in Wartrace, TN to her late parents Beulah and Lem Arnold. She and her husband, Don, are members of Hillcrest Baptist Church and she loved her Lord. As the matriarch of a large and loving family, Louise surrounded herself with beautiful things. An avid collector, she had a sharp eye for antiques gathered during her travels all across the country. Louise loved traveling and was always excited about her next cruise with Don. She also collected a wide circle of friends with her love and wild sense of humor. Louise loved tending to her beautiful flower garden and had a gift for making things grow. She loved her family dearly and will live forever in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Leland Harvey, Anna Belle, and Lacey Mae; son, Randy Miller.

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Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 23 years, Don Miller; children, Ted Lester (Stacy), Bryan Lester (Kasey), Eddie Miller (Mary), and Stacy Miller; brother, John Howard Arnold (Billie Jane); grandchildren, Rhea Pugh, Hannah Lim (Angelo), Kayla Wilges (Dillon), Samantha Lester, Anne Marie Fischer (Adam), Ashley Howe, Cecil Howe (Shasta), Thomas Howe (Davanna), Harrison Miller(Kalee) Cassie Luzadder, Melissa Gigler, Jonathan Miller, Joshua Miller, Miles Anderson, Hailey Anderson; several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2026, from 10:00am until 12:00pm with funeral services to follow at 12:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Keith Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com