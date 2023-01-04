Connect with us

UPDATE: Suspect that allegedly stole vehicle with infant inside has been arrested

Published

UPDATE from Tullahoma Police Department:

“An update to today’s earlier press release. We have identified and arrested a 15 year-old male juvenile. We appreciate everyone’s assistance in this matter!”

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:

According to a press release from the Tullahoma Police Department, on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, Tullahoma Police Officers received a call about a stolen vehicle from the UPS Store located at 1802 North Jackson Street. Officers received further information that a female infant was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Witnesses followed the vehicle relaying information to police officers on their location with the vehicle eventually crashing at Brown Street and North Washington Street.

Witnesses attempted to confront the suspect, but he fled on foot. The infant juvenile was treated for minor injuries and released to her parents. Tullahoma Police are still actively investigating this incident.

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • Early to mid-20s
  • Approximately 5′ 7″
  • Weighing about 150 pounds
  • Dark curly shoulder-length hair
  • He was last seen wearing an olive-green zip-up jacket and tan cargo pants

If you have any information, video, or photographs that could be helpful to this investigation, please reach out to the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530 or you can email information to jgore@tullahomatn.gov.

