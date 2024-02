The University of Tennessee Space Institute presents the Women’s History Month Celebration to be held Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 am in the UTSI Auditorium. Featured guest speaker will be Judge Sheila Calloway, Davidson County Tennessee, Juvenile Court. The program will include special music and a reception following. The UTSI Celebration is free and open to the public.

UTSI is located at 411 B. H. Goethert Parkway, Tullahoma, TN 37388.