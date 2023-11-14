UPDATED: Coffee County Commissioner, Claude Morse Memorial Scheduled

Claude Morse, Coffee County Commissioner of District 2, has passed away.

Claude Morse was active in many community organizations, not limited to, but including:

Arnold Air Force Association Chapter, Wreaths Across America, The Arnold Community Council, Friends of the NRA, Project Appleseed, Honor Flight and was Judge Advocate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Memorial services will be held December 2, 2023. Visitation12PM-1PM and service at 1PM at Trinity Lutheran Church at 705 Wilson Avenue in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Kimberly King, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 has released this statement:

It is often said that someone who died while on active duty, gave his or her life for their country. Claude Morse did not die while he was still serving in the Air Force but I would contend that he too, gave his life for his country.

Instead of retiring to a life leisure, Claude chose to serve. He was the most active member of my VFW Post when it came to contributing to the community and volunteer work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His involvement included working with the Arnold Community Council, AEDC Fellows Program, Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee, Highland Rim Shooters Club, Project Appleseed, Wreaths Across America, Friends of the NRA and Coffee County Republican Party.

On top of all of that, Claude was our VFW Post 10904, Judge Advocate, for the past 5 years and a Coffee County Commissioner.

Each year, our members are asked to report the total amount of volunteer hours and miles they drove when performing volunteer work. In 2022, Claude reported a mind-blowing 1,968 hours of volunteer work and 3,192 miles to perform this work.

Breaking this down, if you were to work an average 40-hour work week, the hours would total 160 hours. Each month, Claude was reporting 164 hours, equivalent to working a full time job every month of the year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We will never forget the time we shared with Claude in our lives. And it should be noted that our Post has won the VFW National All-American Award for the past 5 years in a row. Claude, has been an officer in our Post for the past 5 years. This is no coincidence. Claude was indeed a treasured member of our VFW Post. A true friend to his core, and devoted in every way possible to making sure his community was better.

Thank you Claude for teaching us all how to live with a servant’s heart.