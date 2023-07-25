Update Your School Bus Services Information Today

As the new school year approaches, it’s essential to ensure that your bus services information is up-to-date. If your student is joining Coffee County Raider Academy from Manchester City Schools and will require bus transportation, please get in touch with Matt or Tim at the Transportation Department.

If you’ve recently moved or are new to Coffee County Schools and need bus services, it’s crucial to contact the Transportation Department to update your information. Keeping your details current will ensure that your child’s transportation needs are met efficiently and without any disruptions.

For returning bus riders who haven’t changed their residence, your bus route will remain the same as last year for your home route.

To make sure everything runs smoothly and to secure your bus services for the upcoming school year, reach out to the Transportation Department at 723-5157. Don’t delay; update your information and get ready for a successful and safe journey to school.