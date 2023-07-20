Update: Shelbyville Tragedy Unfolds, Mother Charged with Murder Fled to Coffee County

In a distressing turn of events, new revelations have emerged regarding the 32-year-old mother charged with murder in Shelbyville. According to police reports, she allegedly attempted to conceal evidence before fleeing the Bedford County area with the victim’s 4-year-old brother, eventually arriving in Coffee County.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Shelbyville Police Department, Sylvester is being charged with the murder of her oldest son, Esteban. The warrant also states that she attempted to strangle her 4-year-old son, Rafael, during the same tragic event. Fortunately, the younger child’s screams initially stopped her, but she then continued to strangle him until he fought back.

Following her arrest on Tuesday, the mother was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, as authorities are seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the investigation continues the suspect is being held on a $2 million bond.