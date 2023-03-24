Connect with us

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

Published

BREAKING:

After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in Michigan. She had last been seen on March 17, and her disappearance had raised some suspicion according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Following her discovery, Mayfield was subsequently charged for the offense of removing her ankle monitor.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

McMinnville Police Department has launched an investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Mayfield, who was reported missing on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

According to reports, Jennifer was last seen on Friday morning, March 17, 2023, and there has been some suspicion surrounding her disappearance.

Detectives are working tirelessly to gather information and locate Jennifer. The police department is asking anyone with information regarding Jennifer’s whereabouts to come forward and contact Detective Katelyn Cannon at 931-414-6709 or kneal@mcminnvillepd.com.

The McMinnville Police Department urges anyone who has seen or heard from Jennifer since March 17 to come forward as soon as possible. The police department assures that all information will be kept confidential.

