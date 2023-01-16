Connect with us

News

Upcoming Lifeguard courses at Manchester Recreation Center

Published

Are you looking for a fun, hands on job for the spring and summer? Consider becoming a lifeguard at the Manchester Recreation Center. There will be a few different courses available to register for within the upcoming months.

To be eligible the candidate must be 15 years of age on or before the final scheduled session of the course. The candidate must also successfully complete some of the following prerequisites:

  • Swim 300 yards continuously using the following strokes in any order:
    • Freestyle
    • Breaststroke
    • Swimming on the back or side is not allowed
    • Goggles may be used
  • Tread water using only the legs for 2 continuous minutes
  • Complete a timed event in 1 minute, 30 seconds

Class dates:

  • January 14 – 28
  • February 11 – 25
  • March 11 – 25
  • April 8 – 22

Class days and times:

  • First Saturday: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Last Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information contact:

Colt Pittman, Aquatics Director

cpittman@cityofmanchestertn.com

(931) 728-0273

