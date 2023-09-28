Connect with us

News

Upcoming Interviews on Connecting Coffee County

Published

Friday, September 29th

3PM Dr. Charles Lawson-Director of Coffee County Schools

4PM Lynn Seaborne-Coffee County Commissioner

Monday, October 2nd

3PM Vera Lund and Hazel Fanin-Coffee County Humane Society

4PM Chief Jason Williams-Tullahoma Police Department

Tuesday, October 3rd

3PM Coffee County Mayor-Judd Matheny

4PM Marc Smotherman & Scot Smotherman-Beekeeping

Wednesday, October 4th

3PM Mike Stein-Chairman of Coffee County Democratic Party-Tree and Bench dedication for Lonnie Norman

4PM Lamar Wilkie-Coffee County Coordinator for Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards

Thursday, October 5th

3PM Rick Kapp-Tennessee Director of Vettes for Vets 501c3

Friday, October 6th

3PM Glenn Liston-Arnold Community Council

