Upcoming Interviews on Connecting Coffee County

Friday, September 29th
3PM Dr. Charles Lawson-Director of Coffee County Schools
4PM Lynn Seaborne-Coffee County Commissioner
Monday, October 2nd
3PM Vera Lund and Hazel Fanin-Coffee County Humane Society
4PM Chief Jason Williams-Tullahoma Police Department
Tuesday, October 3rd
3PM Coffee County Mayor-Judd Matheny
4PM Marc Smotherman & Scot Smotherman-Beekeeping
Wednesday, October 4th
3PM Mike Stein-Chairman of Coffee County Democratic Party-Tree and Bench dedication for Lonnie Norman
4PM Lamar Wilkie-Coffee County Coordinator for Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards
Thursday, October 5th
3PM Rick Kapp-Tennessee Director of Vettes for Vets 501c3
Friday, October 6th
3PM Glenn Liston-Arnold Community Council