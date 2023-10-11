Upcoming Interviews On Connecting Coffee County Show

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

3PM-Arts Center Of Cannon County-“Urinetown”, Noah Brady and Rachel Oppman

The later interviews will be pre-empted by the Braves Game

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thursday, October 12, 2023

3PM-Blue Monarch

4PM-Manchester Arts Center-Haunted MAC

Friday, October 13, 2023

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3PM-Haunted Hallow Walk-Ted Lester and Roger Owen

4PM-Coffee County District Attorney General, Craig Northcott-Ribbons for a Reason

Monday, October 16, 2023

3PM-TDOT Driver services Commissioner, Michael Hogan-Organ Donation

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4PM–Matt & Lisa Rooks-Serious Hog-Competition Food Team

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

4PM-Veterans Day Parade planners

*Find archived interviews on our downloads page or on podcast where you find your podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.