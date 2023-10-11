Upcoming Interviews On Connecting Coffee County Show

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
3PM-Arts Center Of Cannon County-“Urinetown”, Noah Brady and Rachel Oppman
The later interviews will be pre-empted by the Braves Game
Thursday, October 12, 2023
3PM-Blue Monarch
4PM-Manchester Arts Center-Haunted MAC
Friday, October 13, 2023
3PM-Haunted Hallow Walk-Ted Lester and Roger Owen
4PM-Coffee County District Attorney General, Craig Northcott-Ribbons for a Reason
Monday, October 16, 2023
3PM-TDOT Driver services Commissioner, Michael Hogan-Organ Donation
4PM–Matt & Lisa Rooks-Serious Hog-Competition Food Team
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
4PM-Veterans Day Parade planners
