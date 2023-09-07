University of Tennessee Offers Master Gardener Program in Coffee County

If you have visited the Coffee County Administrative Plaza recently, you may have noticed the impressive flower beds in front of the building. Thunder Radio news caught up with a few volunteers tending to the flower beds.

The Crimson Clover Master Gardeners Group tends the flowers beds at the CCAP building. Vice President of their group, Rick Booth, had this to say:

The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer educational program that provides Tennesseans with horticulture education. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and engages with volunteers to provide the public with research-based information on lawn and garden topics. TEMGs are volunteers who have a love of plants and horticulture coupled with Extension training to equip them to teach and assist Tennessee residents.

