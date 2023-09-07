Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

University of Tennessee Offers Master Gardener Program in Coffee County

Published

If you have visited the Coffee County Administrative Plaza recently, you may have noticed the impressive flower beds in front of the building. Thunder Radio news caught up with a few volunteers tending to the flower beds.

The Crimson Clover Master Gardeners Group tends the flowers beds at the CCAP building. Vice President of their group, Rick Booth, had this to say:

The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer educational program that provides Tennesseans with horticulture education. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and engages with volunteers to provide the public with research-based information on lawn and garden topics. TEMGs are volunteers who have a love of plants and horticulture coupled with Extension training to equip them to teach and assist Tennessee residents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Find out more information here: https://mastergardener.tennessee.edu/

Patty Cooper and Paul Veeneman
Rick Booth

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023