News

University of Tennessee designates Coffee County officials as Certified Public Administrators

Published

Coffee County Interim Mayor, Dennis Hunt, is pleased that the University of Tennessee Knoxville recently honored (pictured from left to right), Coffee County Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Sam Harper, Register of Deeds Deputy Recorders, Tammy Beavers and Skye Martin, and Chief Deputy, Casey Rhoton at the recent CTAS Capstone events of 2024.

To achieve the designation, a participant must complete up to 115 credit hours in the County Officials Certificate Training Program (COCTP). It took each participant a year to complete the online training, while also performing their regular daily job duties.

“This is a unique program that offers a broad continuum of training to county officials and employees to provide them with the knowledge to serve their citizens better,” said Jon Walden, executive director of CTAS. CTAS is an agency of the statewide UT Institute for Public Service.

Each course in the program is designed to aid county government officials in performing their jobs and efficiently administering county services. Classroom topics include ethics, fire insurance ratings, finance, records management, proactive leadership, information technology proficiency, and many others.

“The program is designed to provide specialized, office specific, technical, administrative, managerial, and leadership training to elected and administrative officials,” Walden said. “The entire program is designed for practicality and to build skills the officials need daily to serve their constituents better.”

