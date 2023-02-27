Connect with us

News

Unity Medical Center recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

Published

Unity Medical Center has been recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. On February 27, 2023, Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

“This acknowledgment speaks to Unity’s continuing commitment to deliver quality health care to our neighbors in this community. Despite the unprecedented challenges in health care recently, our staff has never lost sight that patient care is our sole mission. It is an honor to be counted among the best rural hospitals in the country. This honor is directly attributable to the physicians, nurses and staff of Unity Medical Center,” said Unity Medical Center CEO, Martha Henley. 

“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”

Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

