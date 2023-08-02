Unity Medical Center on Becker’s Hospital Review list as one of 153 great community hospitals

Unity Medical Center was created from a merger of two local hospitals in 2015. Within the past few years, the innovative organization has invested over $3 million in state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, opened a four-bed advanced ICU, and partnered with Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA TriStar Division to pioneer the first cardiac telemedicine program in a rural hospital. It has maintained a five-star CMS rating and was honored as a top rural and community hospital by Chartis Center for Rural Health in February 2023.

Becker’s Hospital review Community hospitals are vital pieces of the overall healthcare system, expanding care access to patients who might otherwise need to travel great distances or face other barriers to care. While some of these hospitals serve large rural areas, others care for smaller suburban communities.

These community hospitals are lauded for their clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on their communities. The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

