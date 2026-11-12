Unity Medical Center Expands Urology Services in Manchester

Unity Medical Center in Manchester has announced an expansion of its specialty healthcare services with the addition of Dr. Michael Tepedino and Nurse Practitioner Julie Henson.

The partnership officially began November 1 and will provide residents of Coffee County and surrounding communities with greater access to urology care closer to home.

As part of the expansion, Dr. Tepedino will perform urological procedures at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Henson has also joined the urology team to assist with patient care and office visits.

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Dr. Tepedino will continue seeing patients at his existing Tullahoma office, located at 1801 North Washington Street, Suite 400.

An additional Manchester office is scheduled to open in January 2027 at the Manchester Rural Health Clinic, Suite 109, located at 482 Interstate Drive.

Unity Medical Center officials say the partnership is intended to improve access to specialty care and allow patients to receive both physician services and necessary hospital procedures locally.

For more information about appointments or services, patients can contact the Tullahoma office at 931-455-2201 or the Manchester office at 931-728-4718.