Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

United Way seeks tax assistance volunteers in Warren County

Published

United Way of South Central Tennessee is recruiting Warren County volunteers to help eligible residents file their taxes for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

An interest meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Magness Library in McMinnville. Prospective volunteers can ask questions and learn about available roles and training.

United Way is looking for tax preparers, greeters, translators and computer helpers. Retired accountants, certified public accountants and others with accounting or finance backgrounds are encouraged to volunteer as tax preparers. Training is available, and no previous tax preparation experience is required.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Volunteers should be available to serve at Magness Library on Mondays from noon to 5 p.m. during tax season.

For more information, contact Shannon Bauer at 615-893-7303 or Shannon.Bauer@yourlocaluw.org.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Sports

Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Thursday Night Games at South Franklin

By Owen Whitsett Coffee County Middle School basketball traveled to South Franklin Middle School Thursday night, splitting a pair of matchups as the Lady...

5 days ago

Sports

Coffee County Basketball Set for Weekend Playday and Season Ticket Blitz

Coffee County Central High School basketball has a busy weekend ahead as the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders prepare for the upcoming 2026-27 season....

5 days ago

Obituaries

Mary E. Whitaker

Mary E. Whitaker, affectionately known to all as “Granny,” passed away on November 4, 2026, at the age of 81 at Unity Medical Center...

4 days ago

Obituaries

Dorothy Joyce Post

Dorothy Joyce Post, age 94, passed away on November 4, 2026, at her home in Beechgrove, Tennessee, while under hospice care. Her son, Scott,...

4 days ago