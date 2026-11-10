United Way seeks tax assistance volunteers in Warren County

United Way of South Central Tennessee is recruiting Warren County volunteers to help eligible residents file their taxes for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

An interest meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Magness Library in McMinnville. Prospective volunteers can ask questions and learn about available roles and training.

United Way is looking for tax preparers, greeters, translators and computer helpers. Retired accountants, certified public accountants and others with accounting or finance backgrounds are encouraged to volunteer as tax preparers. Training is available, and no previous tax preparation experience is required.

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Volunteers should be available to serve at Magness Library on Mondays from noon to 5 p.m. during tax season.

For more information, contact Shannon Bauer at 615-893-7303 or Shannon.Bauer@yourlocaluw.org.